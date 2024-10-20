Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,205 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE USB opened at $49.16 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.