Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,643 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $12,662,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,607.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

