Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $282,469,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $2,905,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $569.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a market cap of $524.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.42 and its 200 day moving average is $534.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

