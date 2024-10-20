Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 136.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Garmin by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,990 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $38,727,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $45,501,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $167.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

