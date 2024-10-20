Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
