Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,790 shares during the period. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 55.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 481,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:NETD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 9,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,229. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.