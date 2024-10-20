Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGGU remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,824. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

