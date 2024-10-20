Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. ESH Acquisition accounts for 2.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of ESH Acquisition worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ESH Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESHA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 150,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,208. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

