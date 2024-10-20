Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Barclays

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of WFRD opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

