Wells Fargo & Company Increases NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $38.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,686,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

