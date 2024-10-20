Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 124 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

