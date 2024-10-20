Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 720,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

