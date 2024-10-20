Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.69.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

