Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $247,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,292,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,895,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.81.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $251.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

