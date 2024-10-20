Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $581,000 Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $773,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $56.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

