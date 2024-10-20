West Branch Capital LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,292. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

