West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.95. 1,184,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,441. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.