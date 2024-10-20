Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Western New England Bancorp worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $170,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.