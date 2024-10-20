WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

VTWV opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

