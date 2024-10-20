WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.