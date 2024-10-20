Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,265.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.