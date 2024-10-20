Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 2,195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $134.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.