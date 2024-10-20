Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 175,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

CL stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

