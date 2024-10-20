Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $174.69 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

