Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.