WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSC

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.