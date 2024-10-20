WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 368,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 275,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

