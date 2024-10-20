Worldcoin Price Tops $2.37 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $267.15 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003468 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00250629 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,307,042 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 552,102,543.5473859 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.37222744 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $335,864,853.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

