WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WW. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. WW International has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $11.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 110.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

