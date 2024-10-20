Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.