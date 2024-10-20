Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $8.99. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

