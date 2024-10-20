Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.