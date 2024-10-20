YY Group Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YYGH)

YY Group’s (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 21st. YY Group had issued 1,125,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $4,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

YY Group Trading Up 9.2 %

YY Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. YY Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

