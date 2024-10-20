Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 231581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

Zytronic Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.37.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

