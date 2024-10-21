11,262 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,861 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $13,367,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,883.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $162,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Forestar Group Price Performance

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 12,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

