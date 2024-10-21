1,418 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.93. The stock had a trading volume of 520,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,884. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

