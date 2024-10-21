1858 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.79. 1,333,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,332. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.67. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

