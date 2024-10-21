1858 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after buying an additional 707,705 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $156.17. 14,298,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,241,461. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The firm has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

