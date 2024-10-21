1858 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

1858 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after buying an additional 1,834,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,682,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LNG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.