1858 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1858 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

C stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,401,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

