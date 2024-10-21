1,966 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Purchased by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COO traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 240,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,461. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

