28,702 Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance
CLSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $21.83.
About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF
