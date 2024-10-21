28,702 Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

CLSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

