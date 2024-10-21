807,915 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 807,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 5.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $13,825,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $14,472,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,563,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 1,136,404 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,095,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,009,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 346,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,426,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

