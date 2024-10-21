896 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

