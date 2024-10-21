AIFG Consultants Ltd. Decreases Stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IBD stock remained flat at $23.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,716. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

