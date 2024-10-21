AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 399 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $107.67. 1,805,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,431. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

