Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lowered by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

APD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.57. The company had a trading volume of 367,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

