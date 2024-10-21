Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $80,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,708.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

