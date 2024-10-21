Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.52. 1,803,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,826. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

