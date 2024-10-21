Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE: ALTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Arcadium Lithium was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Arcadium Lithium plc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.